Eggs Benedict Casserole
- cooking spray
Casserole:
- 2 cups milk
- 8 large eggs
- 3 stalks green onions, chopped
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ pound Canadian bacon, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 6 English muffins, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- ½ teaspoon ground paprika
Hollandaise Sauce:
- 1 cup milk
- 1 (.9 ounce) package Hollandaise sauce mix
- ¼ cup margarine
- Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Prepare casserole: Whisk together milk, eggs, green onions, onion powder, and salt in a large bowl until well combined. Set aside.
- Layer 1/2 of the Canadian bacon in the prepared baking dish. Cover with English muffins. Top with remaining Canadian bacon, then pour egg mixture over everything. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Remove plastic wrap from the baking dish. Sprinkle casserole with paprika and cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.
- Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are nearly set, about 30 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking until eggs are completely set, about 15 minutes more.
- When casserole is almost finished baking, make sauce: Whisk together remaining milk and Hollandaise sauce mix in a saucepan over medium heat. Add margarine; cook, stirring frequently, until boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute.
- Slice casserole into 10 pieces. Drizzle warm sauce over each piece.