4 slices ham

4 large eggs

Salt

Pepper

Grated Parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mist a muffin tin with cooking spray.

Fit ham slices into four cups, pressing ham into bottom of cups (Ham edges will stick out).

Crack one egg into each ham cup.

Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Bake until whites are firm and yolks are still a little runny, about 25 minutes.

Top with more Parmesan.