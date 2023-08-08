YOUR AD HERE »

Elephant Ears

Dough:

  • 1 ½ cups milk
  • ⅜ cup shortening
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons active dry yeast
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 quart oil for frying

Topping:

  • 6 tablespoons white sugar
  • 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  1. Prepare dough: Combine milk, shortening, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until shortening melts and sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool to lukewarm, 110 degrees F (43 degrees C).
  2. Sprinkle yeast into the cooled dough mixture and let sit until foamy.
  3. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and stir in flour to form a dough. Knead until smooth; cover and let rise 30 minutes.
  4. Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  5. Roll out 2-inch balls of dough into thin sheets; fry in hot oil until puffed and golden, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.
  6. Prepare topping: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.
  7. Sprinkle topping over warm elephant ears and serve.
