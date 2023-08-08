Elephant Ears
Dough:
- 1 ½ cups milk
- ⅜ cup shortening
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons active dry yeast
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 quart oil for frying
Topping:
- 6 tablespoons white sugar
- 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- Prepare dough: Combine milk, shortening, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until shortening melts and sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and let cool to lukewarm, 110 degrees F (43 degrees C).
- Sprinkle yeast into the cooled dough mixture and let sit until foamy.
- Transfer mixture to a large bowl and stir in flour to form a dough. Knead until smooth; cover and let rise 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Roll out 2-inch balls of dough into thin sheets; fry in hot oil until puffed and golden, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.
- Prepare topping: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.
- Sprinkle topping over warm elephant ears and serve.