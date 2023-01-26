Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)
- 1 tablespoon Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ pound ground beef
- ½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped
- ¼ cup Goya Tomato Sauce
- 6 Goya Spanish Olives Stuffed with Minced Pimientos, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons Goya Sofrito
- 1 packet Sazon Goya with Coriander and Annatto
- 1 teaspoon Goya Minced Garlic
- ½ teaspoon Goya Dried Oregano
- Goya Ground Black Pepper, to taste
- 1 (14 ounce) package yellow or white Goya Discos empanada discs, thawed
- 1 quart Goya Corn Oil, for frying
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Add onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, olives, sofrito, sazón, garlic, oregano, and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture thickens, about 15 minutes.
- Roll empanada disks on a lightly floured surface until 1/2 inch larger in diameter. Spoon about 1 tablespoon meat mixture into the middle of each disk. Moisten the disk edges with water, fold in half over filling to form a half-moon, and pinch to seal (or seal with a fork).
- Heat 2 1/2 inches corn oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Working in batches, fry empanadas until crisp and golden brown, flipping once, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.