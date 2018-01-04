Enchilada Casserole

Marlene Maurer • Lakewood, Colo.

1 lb. Ground sirloin

1 c. Onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

1-1/2 Tbsp. All purpose flour

1 c. Beef broth

1 Tbsp. Taco seasoning mix

1 (8 oz) can Tomato sauce

4 (8-inch) Whole wheat flour tortillas

1/3 c. Pepper jack cheese

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion to pan; cook for 6 minutes, stirring to crumble. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and saute for 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add broth, taco seasoning and tomato sauce to pan. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1-1/2 cups tomato mixture to beef mixture; reserve 1/2 cup. Place 1 tortilla in a 9-inch pie plate. Top with 1 cup beef mixture. Repeat layers ending with tortilla. Spread reserved tomato mixture over tortilla. Top with cheese and bake for 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Cool slightly then cut into 4 wedges.