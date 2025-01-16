Enchiladas
- 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast meat – cut into chunks
- 1 ¼ cups sour cream
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 cup water
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped, divided
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
- 1 (1.25 ounce) package mild taco seasoning mix
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 5 (12 inch) flour tortillas
- 3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce
- 1 (6 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
- Place chicken into a large pot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes.
- Remove from the pot and let sit until cool enough to handle, 5 to 10 minutes. Shred chicken with two forks.
- Combine sour cream, condensed soup, and chili powder in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, then turn off the heat and cover to keep warm.
- At the same time, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add shredded chicken, water, 1/2 of the green onions, green chiles, and taco seasoning; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in lime juice, onion powder, and garlic powder; simmer for 10 more minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Stir 1 cup soup mixture into the skillet with the chicken. Spread remaining soup mixture over the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Fill each tortilla with 1/5 of the chicken mixture and about 5 tablespoons Cheddar cheese.
- Roll tortillas around filling and place enchiladas, seam-side down, into the baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining Cheddar, remaining green onions, and olives.
- Bake in the preheated oven until filling is heated through and cheese is melted and bubbling, about 25 minutes.
