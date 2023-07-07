English Muffin Bread
- 1 cup warm milk
- ¼ cup water
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ tablespoon white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon baking powder
- 2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast
- Place milk, water, flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and yeast into a bread machine in the order listed, or follow the order recommended by the manufacturer if different. Run Dough cycle. Remove dough from the machine after the cycle is done, about 90 minutes.
- Shape 2/3 of the dough into a loaf; place into a 9×5-inch nonstick loaf pan. Shape remaining dough into a smaller loaf; place into a 7×3-inch nonstick loaf pan. Cover and let rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Bake loaves in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 15 minutes. Carefully tip loaves out of the pans onto a work surface and gently tap bottoms. If they sound hollow, bread is done.