Fennel Carrot Soup
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon fennel seed
1-1/2 pounds carrots, sliced
1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1 medium apple, peeled and cubed
3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) vegetable broth
2 tablespoons uncooked long grain rice
1 bay leaf
1/4 teaspoon curry powder
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
Add fennel; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until lightly toasted.
Add carrots, sweet potato and apple; cook and stir 5 minutes longer.
Stir in broth, rice, bay leaf and curry powder; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 30 minutes or until vegetables and rice are soft.
Remove from heat; cool slightly. Discard bay leaf.
Process in batches in a blender until smooth; return to pan.
Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Sprinkle with parsley.
