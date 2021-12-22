Fennel Carrot Soup

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

1-1/2 pounds carrots, sliced

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 medium apple, peeled and cubed

3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) vegetable broth

2 tablespoons uncooked long grain rice

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.

Add fennel; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until lightly toasted.

Add carrots, sweet potato and apple; cook and stir 5 minutes longer.

Stir in broth, rice, bay leaf and curry powder; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 30 minutes or until vegetables and rice are soft.

Remove from heat; cool slightly. Discard bay leaf.

Process in batches in a blender until smooth; return to pan.

Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle with parsley.