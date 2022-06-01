Feta Salmon Salad
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)
tap here
1 package (5 ounces) spring mix salad greens
1 large cucumber, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup red wine vinaigrette
In a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients; sprinkle over salmon.
Place salmon on oiled grill rack, skin side down. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 10-12 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss salad greens with cucumber, tomato and cheese; divide among four plates. Top with salmon; drizzle with vinaigrette.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User