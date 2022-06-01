Feta Salmon Salad

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

tap here

1 package (5 ounces) spring mix salad greens

1 large cucumber, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup red wine vinaigrette

In a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients; sprinkle over salmon.

Place salmon on oiled grill rack, skin side down. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 10-12 minutes.

In a large bowl, toss salad greens with cucumber, tomato and cheese; divide among four plates. Top with salmon; drizzle with vinaigrette.