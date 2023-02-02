 Fettuccine Alfredo | TheFencePost.com
Fettuccine Alfredo

  • 24 ounces dry fettuccine pasta
  • 1 cup butter
  • ¾ pint heavy cream
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 dash garlic salt
  • ¾ cup grated Romano cheese
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fettuccine and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
  2. Melt butter into cream in a large saucepan over low heat; add salt, pepper, and garlic salt. Increase the heat to medium; stir in grated Romano and Parmesan cheese until melted and sauce has thickened.
  3. Add cooked pasta to sauce and toss until thoroughly coated; serve immediately.
