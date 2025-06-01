Fish Egg Salad
- 5 cups water
- 1 cup small pearl tapioca
- 1 (3 ounce) package strawberry flavored Jell-O®
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan. Remove from heat and pour in the tapioca pearls. Cover, and let stand for 30 minutes. If the mixture is clear, it is done. If not, set over low heat and warm slowly until it becomes clear. Heat the water to almost boiling if you did not have to reheat, and stir in the gelatin and sugar until dissolved. Cover, and refrigerate until almost set, about 1 1/2 hours.
- In a large bowl, whip the cream using an electric mixer until fluffy. Fold into the gelatin mixture, and pour into a bowl or mold. Chill until set, about 2 hours.
