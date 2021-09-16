Foiled BBQ Chicken with Corn on the Cob and Pinto Beans

8 chicken drumsticks

4 small ears corn

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon butter, melted

½ cup barbeque sauce

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

Lightly grease 4 large sheets of aluminum foil, about 12×18 inches.

Arrange 2 chicken drumsticks and an ear of corn in the center of each sheet of foil.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Drizzle corn with melted butter.

Spoon barbeque sauce over chicken.

Divide pinto beans evenly over each portion.

Fold the foil around the chicken and corn and loosely seal the edges.

Transfer foil packets to a baking dish.

Bake chicken until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 40 minutes.

An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).