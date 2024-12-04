French Onion Chicken Meatballs
- 1 pound ground chicken
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 1 (1 ounce) package dry French onion soup mix
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ⅓ cup red wine
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ cups beef broth
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 6 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Combine ground chicken, bread crumbs, onion soup mix, egg, and garlic in a medium bowl until well incorporated; form into sixteen 1 1/2-inch meatballs.
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sugar; cook until onions are softened, about 12 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook, flipping occasionally, until edges are browned, about 4 minutes.
- Transfer skillet to the preheated oven; bake meatballs until no longer pink in centers, about 15 minutes. Check meatballs halfway through; flip if they are browning too much on the bottom.
- Stir red wine, salt, and black pepper into onions; cook over medium heat for 3 minutes. Stir in beef broth and thyme; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; slowly stir in flour. Cook until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes more.
- Remove meatballs from the oven; pour onion sauce over top. Cover with Gruyère cheese; return skillet to the oven until melted, about 5 minutes.
