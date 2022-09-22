French Onion Soup

4 cups thinly sliced onions

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup butter

6 cups water

8 beef bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

6 slices French bread (3/4 inch thick), buttered and toasted

6 slices Swiss cheese

In a large covered saucepan, cook onions and garlic in butter over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until tender and golden, stirring occasionally. Add water, bouillon and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Ladle hot soup into 6 ovenproof bowls. Top each with a piece of French bread. Cut each slice of cheese in half and place both pieces over the bread. Broil until cheese melts. Serve immediately.