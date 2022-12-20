 French Onion Soup￼  | TheFencePost.com
French Onion Soup￼ 

  • 4 cups thinly sliced onions
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 6 cups water
  • 8 beef bouillon cubes
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 6 slices French bread (3/4 inch thick), buttered and toasted
  • 6 slices Swiss cheese
  • In a large covered saucepan, cook onions and garlic in butter over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until tender and golden, stirring occasionally. Add water, bouillon and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
  • Ladle hot soup into 6 ovenproof bowls. Top each with a piece of French bread. Cut each slice of cheese in half and place both pieces over the bread. Broil until cheese melts. Serve immediately.
