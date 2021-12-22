French Onion Soup

4 cups thinly sliced onions

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup butter

6 cups water

8 beef bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

6 slices French bread (3/4 inch thick), buttered and toasted

6 slices Swiss cheese

In a large covered saucepan, cook onions and garlic in butter over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until tender and golden, stirring occasionally.

Add water, bouillon and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Ladle hot soup into six ovenproof bowls.

Top each with a piece of French bread.

Cut each slice of cheese in half and place over the bread.

Broil until cheese melts.

Serve immediately.