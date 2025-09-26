YOUR AD HERE »

French-Style Mushroom Stew

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 16 ounces button mushrooms, chopped
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, chopped
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, chopped
  • 8 ounces oyster mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 cups roughly chopped onions
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, or as needed, divided
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 large leek, white and light green parts only, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ cups dry red wine
  • 1 ½ cups vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon tamari, or to taste
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped
  • 2 bay leaves, or more to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
  1. Combine mushrooms and onions in a large bowl; toss gently to mix.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a very large pot over medium-high heat. Add mushroom-onion mixture, in batches, to cover bottom of pot in a single layer; cook, without stirring too much, until begins to brown and caramelize on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir and cook until other side is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl using a slotted spoon. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pot; repeat with another batch mushroom-onion mixture. Repeat until all mushroom-onion mixture is cooked.
  3. Season mushroom-onion mixture with salt and black pepper; set aside.
  4. Reduce heat to medium-low; add 1 tablespoon oil to the same pot. Add carrots and leek; cook until leek turns light golden and starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute more.
  5. Stir in wine, vegetable broth, tamari, thyme, bay leaves, and cayenne pepper while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon. Carefully add mushroom-onion mixture; bring to a simmer.
  6. Reduce heat to low; simmer, partly covered, until carrots and onions are tender and sauce has thickened, 30 to 40 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more