Fresh Carrot Souffle
1 ¾ pounds carrots, peeled and chopped
1 cup white sugar
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 eggs, beaten
½ cup margarine, softened
2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the carrots until very tender.
Drain, and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
While carrots are warm, use an electric mixer to beat with sugar, baking powder, and vanilla extract until smooth.
Mix in the flour, eggs, and margarine.
Transfer to a 2 quart baking dish.
Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until top is golden brown.
Sprinkle lightly with confectioners’ sugar before serving.
