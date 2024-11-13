Fresh Cranberry Sauce
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 (12 ounce) package fresh cranberries (such as Ocean Spray)
- Gather all ingredients.
- Bring water to a boil in a saucepan; add sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.
- Stir cranberries into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until cranberries have popped and sauce is chunky, about 10 minutes or longer for desired consistency. The longer you cook it, the less chunky it will be.
- Pour sauce into a serving dish or jars and cover until ready to use; the pectin in the cranberries will make the cranberry sauce gel as it cools.
- Mix cranberry sauce with a fork before serving.