Fresh Pear Bread

3 large eggs, room temperature

1-1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups finely chopped peeled ripe pears (about 4 medium)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup chopped walnuts

In a bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; stir into the egg mixture just until moistened. Toss pears with lemon juice. Stir pears and walnuts into batter (batter will be thick).

Spoon into 2 greased 9×5-in. loaf pans. Bake at 350° for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.