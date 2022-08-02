Fresh Raspberry Pie

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup shortening, cold

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoon white vinegar

FILLING:

1-1/3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

2 tablespoons cornstarch

5 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed

1 tablespoon butter

TOPPING:

1 tablespoon 2% milk

1 tablespoon sugar

Vanilla ice cream, optional

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine the egg, water and vinegar; stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Divide dough in half so that one ball is slightly larger than the other; wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until easy to handle.

Meanwhile, in another large bowl, combine the sugar, tapioca, cornstarch and raspberries; let stand for 15 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out larger ball of dough to fit a 9-in. pie plate. Transfer dough to pie plate; trim even with edge. Add raspberry filling; dot with butter.

Roll out remaining dough to fit top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top. Brush with milk; sprinkle with sugar.

Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with vanilla ice cream.