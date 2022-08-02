Fresh Raspberry Pie
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup shortening, cold
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoon white vinegar
FILLING:
1-1/3 cups sugar
2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
2 tablespoons cornstarch
5 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed
1 tablespoon butter
TOPPING:
1 tablespoon 2% milk
1 tablespoon sugar
Vanilla ice cream, optional
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine the egg, water and vinegar; stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Divide dough in half so that one ball is slightly larger than the other; wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until easy to handle.
Meanwhile, in another large bowl, combine the sugar, tapioca, cornstarch and raspberries; let stand for 15 minutes.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out larger ball of dough to fit a 9-in. pie plate. Transfer dough to pie plate; trim even with edge. Add raspberry filling; dot with butter.
Roll out remaining dough to fit top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top. Brush with milk; sprinkle with sugar.
Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with vanilla ice cream.
