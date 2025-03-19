YOUR AD HERE »

Fresh Salmon Cakes

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup minced onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced red bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons minced celery
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 ¼ pounds fresh wild salmon, coarsely chopped
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 pinch seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)
  • 1 tablespoon panko bread crumbs, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed
  1. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, red pepper, celery, and a pinch of salt in hot oil until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add capers; cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
  2. Stir salmon, onion mixture, mayonnaise, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, garlic, mustard, cayenne, seafood seasoning, salt, and ground black pepper together in a bowl until well-mixed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firmed and chilled, 1 to 2 hours.
  3. Form salmon mixture into four 1-inch thick patties; sprinkle remaining panko bread crumbs over each patty.
  4. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-heat. Cook patties in hot oil until golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
