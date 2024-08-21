YOUR AD HERE »

Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce

Recipes Recipes |

  • 8 pounds ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 large onion, minced 
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. Cook tomatoes and basil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat until tomatoes are soft.
  2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onion and garlic and sauté until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add onion mixture to tomato mixture; season with salt and pepper. Simmer on low heat for 2 hours or until thick.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]