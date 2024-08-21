Fresh Tomato Basil Sauce
- 8 pounds ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 large onion, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and pepper to taste
- Cook tomatoes and basil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat until tomatoes are soft.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onion and garlic and sauté until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add onion mixture to tomato mixture; season with salt and pepper. Simmer on low heat for 2 hours or until thick.