Fried Green Tomatoes

  • 4 large green tomatoes
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup cornmeal
  • ½ cup bread crumbs
  • 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick. Discard the ends.
  3. Whisk eggs and milk together in a medium-sized bowl. Scoop flour onto a plate. Mix cornmeal, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper on another plate. Dip tomatoes into flour to coat. Then dip tomatoes into milk and egg mixture; dredge in breadcrumbs to completely coat.
  4. Heat oil in a large deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place tomatoes in hot oil in batches of 4 or 5, to prevent them from touching; fry until crisp and golden brown on one side, then flip and fry on other side.
  5. Transfer fried tomatoes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining tomatoes.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!
