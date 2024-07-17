Fried Green Tomatoes
- 4 large green tomatoes
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornmeal
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
- Gather all ingredients.
- Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick. Discard the ends.
- Whisk eggs and milk together in a medium-sized bowl. Scoop flour onto a plate. Mix cornmeal, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper on another plate. Dip tomatoes into flour to coat. Then dip tomatoes into milk and egg mixture; dredge in breadcrumbs to completely coat.
- Heat oil in a large deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place tomatoes in hot oil in batches of 4 or 5, to prevent them from touching; fry until crisp and golden brown on one side, then flip and fry on other side.
- Transfer fried tomatoes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining tomatoes.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
Trending - Recipes