Frozen Margarita Pie

Crust:

  • 1 cup finely crushed pretzels
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • ⅓ cup margarine, melted

Filling:

  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ⅓ cup frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons tequila
  • 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
  • 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed (Optional)
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 lime, sliced (Optional)
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Mix pretzels and sugar together in a bowl; stir in margarine until evenly incorporated. Spoon mixture into a 9-inch pie plate; press into the bottom and sides of the plate to form a firm, even crust.
  3. Bake crust in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
  4. Mix sweetened condensed milk, limeade concentrate, tequila, orange liqueur, and green food coloring in a large bowl.
  5. Beat cream in a glass or metal bowl until soft peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: whipped cream should form soft mounds rather than a sharp peak. Fold whipped cream into sweetened condensed milk mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust.
  6. Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving; garnish with lime slices.
