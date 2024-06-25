Frozen Margarita Pie
Crust:
- 1 cup finely crushed pretzels
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ⅓ cup margarine, melted
Filling:
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- ⅓ cup frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
- 2 tablespoons tequila
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur
- 3 drops green food coloring, or as needed (Optional)
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 lime, sliced (Optional)
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Mix pretzels and sugar together in a bowl; stir in margarine until evenly incorporated. Spoon mixture into a 9-inch pie plate; press into the bottom and sides of the plate to form a firm, even crust.
- Bake crust in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
- Mix sweetened condensed milk, limeade concentrate, tequila, orange liqueur, and green food coloring in a large bowl.
- Beat cream in a glass or metal bowl until soft peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: whipped cream should form soft mounds rather than a sharp peak. Fold whipped cream into sweetened condensed milk mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust.
- Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving; garnish with lime slices.
