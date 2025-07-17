YOUR AD HERE »

Frozen Zabaglione

  • ⅔ cup dry Marsala wine
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 6 large egg yolks 
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 cup heavy cream, cold
  1. Whisk Marsala wine, sugar, egg yolks, and salt together in a metal bowl.
  2. Set the bowl over medium-low heat or over a pan of simmering water; hold the bowl with one hand using a towel or pot-holder, while whisking constantly with the other hand. Continue cooking until mixture is very thick and reaches the ribbon stage, about 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Remove custard from heat; set the bowl in the ice bath to cool completely, whisking occasionally, 20 to 30 minutes.
  4. Whisk cold cream in a separate chilled bowl until soft peaks form. Fold into the cooled custard until just barely combined; do not overmix.
  5. Transfer to a chilled airtight freezer container, press 1 piece of plastic wrap directly onto top of custard, and seal container. Freeze until firm, 4 hours to overnight.
