Fruit Salad
1 pint strawberries – cleaned, hulled and sliced
1 pound seedless grapes, halved
3 kiwis, peeled and sliced
3 bananas, sliced
1 (21 ounce) can peach pie filling
In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis, and bananas.
Gently mix in peaches.
Chill for 1 hour before serving.
