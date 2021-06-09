 Fruit Salad | TheFencePost.com
Fruit Salad

Recipes |

1 pint strawberries – cleaned, hulled and sliced

1 pound seedless grapes, halved

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

3 bananas, sliced

1 (21 ounce) can peach pie filling

In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis, and bananas.

Gently mix in peaches.

Chill for 1 hour before serving.

 

