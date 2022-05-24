Fruit with Poppy Seed Dressing

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/3 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 fresh pineapple, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes

3 medium kiwifruit, halved and sliced

2 cups fresh strawberries, halved

In a small bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients. Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Stir in poppy seeds; let stand 1 hour.

In a large bowl, combine fruits. Drizzle with dressing; toss gently to coat.