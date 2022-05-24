Fruit with Poppy Seed Dressing
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/3 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 fresh pineapple, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes
3 medium kiwifruit, halved and sliced
2 cups fresh strawberries, halved
In a small bowl, whisk the first 5 ingredients. Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Stir in poppy seeds; let stand 1 hour.
In a large bowl, combine fruits. Drizzle with dressing; toss gently to coat.
