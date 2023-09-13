Fruited Curry Chicken Salad
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cooked and diced
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- ½ onion, chopped
- 1 small apple – peeled, cored and chopped
- ⅓ cup golden raisins
- ⅓ cup seedless green grapes, halved
- ½ cup chopped toasted pecans
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon curry powder
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- In a large salad bowl combine the chicken, celery, onion, apple, raisins, grapes, pecans, pepper, curry powder and mayonnaise. Mix all together, tossing to coat. Salad is ready to serve!