YOUR AD HERE »

Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

Recipes Recipes |

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cooked and diced
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 1 small apple – peeled, cored and chopped
  • ⅓ cup golden raisins
  • ⅓ cup seedless green grapes, halved
  • ½ cup chopped toasted pecans
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon curry powder
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  1. In a large salad bowl combine the chicken, celery, onion, apple, raisins, grapes, pecans, pepper, curry powder and mayonnaise. Mix all together, tossing to coat. Salad is ready to serve!
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]