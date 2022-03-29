Garden Pasta Salad

1 (16 ounce) package uncooked tri-color spiral pasta

½ cup thinly sliced carrots

2 stalks celery, chopped

½ cup chopped green bell pepper

½ cup cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

2 large tomatoes, diced

¼ cup chopped onion

2 (16 ounce) bottles Italian-style salad dressing

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta in large pot of boiling water until al dente. Rinse under cold water, and drain.

Mix chopped carrots, celery, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, and onion together in large bowl.

Combine cooled pasta and vegetables together in large bowl. Pour Italian dressing over mixture, add Parmesan cheese and mix well.

Chill for one hour before serving.