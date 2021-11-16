Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon
1 ½ pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
8 slices bacon
1 teaspoon butter
2 teaspoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, chopped
½ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoons butter
Cut an ‘X’ in the core end of each Brussels sprout. Set sprouts aside.
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes; drain and cool on paper towels. Crumble.
Heat 1 teaspoon butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add Brussels sprouts; toss to coat.
Stir in broth, salt, and black pepper; cover and cook until Brussels sprouts are tender, 12 to 14 minutes.
Drain liquid from pan.
Stir remaining 2 teaspoons butter into Brussels sprouts mixture until melted.
Mix in bacon and serve.
