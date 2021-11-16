Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon

1 ½ pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

8 slices bacon

1 teaspoon butter

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons butter

Cut an ‘X’ in the core end of each Brussels sprout. Set sprouts aside.

Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes; drain and cool on paper towels. Crumble.

Heat 1 teaspoon butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add Brussels sprouts; toss to coat.

Stir in broth, salt, and black pepper; cover and cook until Brussels sprouts are tender, 12 to 14 minutes.

Drain liquid from pan.

Stir remaining 2 teaspoons butter into Brussels sprouts mixture until melted.

Mix in bacon and serve.