Garlic Herb-Crusted Beef Roast

1 beef Top Round Roast

Salt and ground black pepper

Rub:

2 teaspoons garlic-pepper seasoning

2 teaspoons dried basil leaves, crushed

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried parsley leaves, crushed

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Combine rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Top Round Roast.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan.

Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef.

Do not add water or cover.

Roast in 325°F oven 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours for medium rare doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare.

Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil.

Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare.)

Carve roast into thin slices; season with salt and black pepper, as desired.