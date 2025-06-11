YOUR AD HERE »

Garlic Steak

Recipes |

  • 8 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 (12 ounce) New York strip steaks
  • 12 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 cup olive oil for frying
  • 1 ½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  1. Whisk together garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl until marinade is well combined; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add steaks, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.
  2. Combine 12 garlic cloves and 1 cup olive oil in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is golden and tender, about 30 minutes. Set aside.
  3. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
  4. Remove steaks from the bag, wiping off excess marinade with paper towels. Discard marinade. Generously season steaks with salt and black pepper.
  5. Cook steaks on the preheated grill until slightly firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Remove steaks to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.
  6. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over steaks, then spoon a few cloves of oil-roasted garlic on top.
