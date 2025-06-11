Garlic Steak
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 (12 ounce) New York strip steaks
- 12 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 cup olive oil for frying
- 1 ½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Whisk together garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl until marinade is well combined; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add steaks, coat with marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.
- Combine 12 garlic cloves and 1 cup olive oil in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is golden and tender, about 30 minutes. Set aside.
- Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Remove steaks from the bag, wiping off excess marinade with paper towels. Discard marinade. Generously season steaks with salt and black pepper.
- Cook steaks on the preheated grill until slightly firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Remove steaks to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Drizzle balsamic vinegar over steaks, then spoon a few cloves of oil-roasted garlic on top.