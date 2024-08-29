YOUR AD HERE »

Gazpacho

  • 4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and diced
  • ½ English cucumber, peeled and finely diced
  • ½ cup finely diced red bell pepper
  • ¼ cup minced green onion
  • 1 large  jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 pinch dried oregano
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
  1. Combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onion,  jalapeño, and garlic in a large bowl. Stir in salt, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
  2. Place cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a blender. Cover and purée until smooth.
  3. Pour puréed mixture through a strainer into the tomato-cucumber mixture; stir to combine.
  4. Place 1/3 of the tomato mixture into the blender. Cover, turn blender on, and purée until smooth. Return puréed mixture to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture. Stir to combine. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
  5. Season cold soup with salt and black pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and top with basil.
