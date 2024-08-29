Gazpacho
- 4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and diced
- ½ English cucumber, peeled and finely diced
- ½ cup finely diced red bell pepper
- ¼ cup minced green onion
- 1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 pinch dried oregano
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
- Combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onion, jalapeño, and garlic in a large bowl. Stir in salt, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
- Place cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a blender. Cover and purée until smooth.
- Pour puréed mixture through a strainer into the tomato-cucumber mixture; stir to combine.
- Place 1/3 of the tomato mixture into the blender. Cover, turn blender on, and purée until smooth. Return puréed mixture to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture. Stir to combine. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
- Season cold soup with salt and black pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and top with basil.