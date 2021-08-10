4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and diced

½ English cucumber, peeled and finely diced

½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced green onion

1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch dried oregano

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pint cherry tomatoes

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

Combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onion, jalapeno, and garlic in a large bowl.

Stir in salt, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

Place cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a blender.

Cover and puree until smooth.

Pour pureed mixture through a strainer into the tomato-cucumber mixture; stir to combine.

Place 1/3 of the tomato mixture into the blender.

Cover, turn blender on, and puree until smooth.

Return pureed mixture to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture.

Stir to combine.

Cover and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.

Season cold soup with salt and black pepper to taste.

Ladle into bowls and top with basil.