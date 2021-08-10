Gazpacho
4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and diced
½ English cucumber, peeled and finely diced
½ cup finely diced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced green onion
1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 pinch dried oregano
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 pint cherry tomatoes
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 lime, juiced
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
salt and ground black pepper to taste
2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
Combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onion, jalapeno, and garlic in a large bowl.
Stir in salt, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
Place cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a blender.
Cover and puree until smooth.
Pour pureed mixture through a strainer into the tomato-cucumber mixture; stir to combine.
Place 1/3 of the tomato mixture into the blender.
Cover, turn blender on, and puree until smooth.
Return pureed mixture to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture.
Stir to combine.
Cover and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.
Season cold soup with salt and black pepper to taste.
Ladle into bowls and top with basil.
