Georgia Pot Roast
- 1 1/2 to 3 pounds beef chuck roast
- 1 (1 ounce) packet au jus gravy
- 1 (1 ounce) packet ranch seasoning
- 1 (16 ounce) jar pickled onions, such as Mt. Olive Simply Vidalia Pickled Vidalia® Onion Strips
- 4 cups low sodium beef stock, or as needed
- 1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- Add chuck roast to a slow cooker (no need to sear it first). Sprinkle roast with au jus packet, ranch seasoning packet. Pour pickled onions over roast.
- Cover the slow cooker; cook on High for 4 to 6 hours, or on Low 6 to 8 hours.
- Halfway through the cooking process, if you need to add some liquid, add beef stock as needed.
- When the roast is impossibly tender and falling apart, remove to shred. Return shredded beef to the liquid.
- In a bowl, mash butter with flour to make a paste; stir butter mixture into beef and liquid to thicken gravy. Continue to cook for 30 minutes, uncovered.