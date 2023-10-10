German Potato Pancakes
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled and shredded
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- Beat eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl; stir in potatoes and onion.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of potato mixture into hot oil in batches. Press to flatten. Cook until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining potato mixture.