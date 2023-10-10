YOUR AD HERE »

German Potato Pancakes

  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 6 medium potatoes, peeled and shredded
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  1. Beat eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl; stir in potatoes and onion.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of potato mixture into hot oil in batches. Press to flatten. Cook until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining potato mixture.
