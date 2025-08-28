YOUR AD HERE »

German Potato Salad

Recipes

  • 3 cups diced peeled potatoes
  • 4 slices bacon
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • ¼ cup white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 ½ tablespoons white sugar, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Place potatoes in a large pot and add water to cover by at least 1 to 2 inches; bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain, and set aside to cool.
  3. While the potatoes are cooking, place bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Fry until browned and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and crumble when cool enough to handle. Leave bacon grease in the skillet.
  4. Cook onion in the bacon grease over medium heat until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add vinegar, sugar, water, salt, and pepper to the pan and bring to a boil.
  5. Once boiling, add potatoes, and 1/2 of the crumbled bacon. Cook until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.
  6. Transfer warm potato salad to a serving dish and sprinkle remaining crumbled bacon over top. Garnish with parsley and serve warm.
