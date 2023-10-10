German Potato Salad
- 3 cups diced peeled potatoes
- 4 slices bacon
- 1 small onion, diced
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 ½ tablespoons white sugar, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- Place potatoes in a large pot and add water to cover by at least 1 to 2 inches; bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain, and set aside to cool.
- While the potatoes are cooking, place bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Fry until browned and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and crumble when cool enough to handle. Leave bacon grease in the skillet.
- Cook onion in the bacon grease over medium heat until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add vinegar, sugar, water, salt, and pepper to the pan and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, add potatoes, and 1/2 of the crumbled bacon. Cook until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Transfer warm potato salad to a serving dish and sprinkle remaining bacon over top. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.