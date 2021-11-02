Ginger Cranberry Pinwheels
1 cup butter, softened
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
FILLING:
1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon water
1/4 cup orange marmalade
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
24 whole fresh cranberries
Confectioners’ sugar
In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.
Gradually beat in flour and mix well.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 cup cranberries, sugar and water to a boil over medium heat.
Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5-6 minutes or until berries pop.
Remove from the heat; stir in marmalade and ginger. Set aside.
Divide dough in half.
On a floured surface, roll each portion into a 16 x12-in. rectangle.
Let stand for 20 minutes.
With a sharp knife or pastry wheel, cut dough into 4-in. squares.
Place 3 in. apart on lightly greased baking sheets.
Spoon 1/2 teaspoon of filling into the center of each square.
Cut through dough from each corner of square to within 1/2 in. of center.
Fold alternating points to each center to form a pinwheel; pinch gently at center to seal.
Gently press a whole cranberry in center of each one.
Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.
Remove to wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.
