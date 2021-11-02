Ginger Cranberry Pinwheels

1 cup butter, softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING:

1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon water

1/4 cup orange marmalade

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

24 whole fresh cranberries

Confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.

Gradually beat in flour and mix well.

Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 cup cranberries, sugar and water to a boil over medium heat.

Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5-6 minutes or until berries pop.

Remove from the heat; stir in marmalade and ginger. Set aside.

Divide dough in half.

On a floured surface, roll each portion into a 16 x12-in. rectangle.

Let stand for 20 minutes.

With a sharp knife or pastry wheel, cut dough into 4-in. squares.

Place 3 in. apart on lightly greased baking sheets.

Spoon 1/2 teaspoon of filling into the center of each square.

Cut through dough from each corner of square to within 1/2 in. of center.

Fold alternating points to each center to form a pinwheel; pinch gently at center to seal.

Gently press a whole cranberry in center of each one.

Bake at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.

Remove to wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.