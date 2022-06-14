Ginger-Peanut Green Bean Salad

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon fish sauce or soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and halved

2 red jalapeno peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

2 radishes, julienned

1/4 cup chopped salted peanuts

For vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk the first 10 ingredients until blended.

In a large saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add green beans in batches; cook, uncovered, 3-4 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Drain beans and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.

Transfer beans to a large bowl. Add jalapenos and radishes. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss to coat. Top with peanuts.