Ginger-Peanut Green Bean Salad
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon fish sauce or soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon honey
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and halved
2 red jalapeno peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
2 radishes, julienned
1/4 cup chopped salted peanuts
For vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk the first 10 ingredients until blended.
In a large saucepan, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add green beans in batches; cook, uncovered, 3-4 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Drain beans and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.
Transfer beans to a large bowl. Add jalapenos and radishes. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss to coat. Top with peanuts.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User