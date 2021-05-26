Glazed Carrots

2 pounds carrots, peeled and cut into sticks

¼ cup butter

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper

Place carrots into a large saucepan, pour in enough water to reach depth of 1 inch, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer carrots until tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Drain and transfer to a bowl.

Melt butter in the same saucepan; stir brown sugar, salt, and white pepper into butter until brown sugar and salt have dissolved.

Transfer carrots into brown sugar sauce; cook and stir until carrots are glazed with sauce, about 5 more minutes.