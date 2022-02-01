Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt, or more to taste

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 ¼ cups milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.