Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
3 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 ¼ cups milk
1 egg
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.
Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User