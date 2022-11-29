Gouda Turkey Frittata
- 1 cup diced zucchini
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup finely chopped cooked turkey
- 1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese
- In a 10-in. ovenproof skillet, saute zucchini and shallots in oil and butter until tender.
- In a small bowl, whisk eggs and water; stir in turkey and seasonings. Pour egg mixture into skillet; cover and cook over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are nearly set.
- Uncover skillet; sprinkle with cheese. Broil 6 in. from the heat for 2-3 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Cut into wedges.