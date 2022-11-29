 Gouda Turkey Frittata | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Gouda Turkey Frittata

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 cup diced zucchini
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 cup finely chopped cooked turkey
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded Gouda cheese
  1. In a 10-in. ovenproof skillet, saute zucchini and shallots in oil and butter until tender.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and water; stir in turkey and seasonings. Pour egg mixture into skillet; cover and cook over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are nearly set.
  3. Uncover skillet; sprinkle with cheese. Broil 6 in. from the heat for 2-3 minutes or until eggs are completely set. Cut into wedges.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]