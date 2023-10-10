YOUR AD HERE »

Gourmet Beer Cheese

  • ¾ (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • 10 ounces processed cheese food (such as Velveeta®), cubed
  • 1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle beer, room temperature
  • 4 slices smoked Gouda cheese
  • 4 slices mozzarella cheese
  • 4 slices smoked provolone cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, or to taste
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Heat cream cheese and processed cheese food together in a sauce pan over low heat until melted, 5 to 10 minutes. Slowly stir beer into cheese mixture until thoroughly mixed. Add Gouda cheese, mozzarella cheese, and provolone cheese to beer-cheese mixture, stirring continually until smooth, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, horseradish, garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper into cheese mixture until well mixed and heated through, about 10 more minutes.
