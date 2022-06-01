Gourmet Burgers with Sun-Dried Tomato

1 jar (7 ounces) oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

3 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons dried basil

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground chipotle pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

8 hamburger buns, split

Mixed salad greens, optional

Drain tomatoes, reserving 1/3 cup oil; set aside. In a large skillet, saute sliced onions in 3 Tbsp. reserved oil until softened. Add vinegar. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, 30-40 minutes.

Meanwhile, chop sun-dried tomatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Add the red onion, seasonings and remaining 7 tsp. of the reserved oil. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 16 thin patties. Place 2 tablespoons goat cheese on the center of 8 patties. Top with remaining patties and press edges firmly to seal.

Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 160° and juices run clear, 5-7 minutes on each side.

Place buns, cut side down, on grill until toasted, 1-2 minutes. Serve burgers on buns with onions and, if desired, mixed greens.