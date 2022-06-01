Gourmet Burgers with Sun-Dried Tomato
1 jar (7 ounces) oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
3 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground chipotle pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 cup crumbled goat cheese
8 hamburger buns, split
Mixed salad greens, optional
Drain tomatoes, reserving 1/3 cup oil; set aside. In a large skillet, saute sliced onions in 3 Tbsp. reserved oil until softened. Add vinegar. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, 30-40 minutes.
Meanwhile, chop sun-dried tomatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Add the red onion, seasonings and remaining 7 tsp. of the reserved oil. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 16 thin patties. Place 2 tablespoons goat cheese on the center of 8 patties. Top with remaining patties and press edges firmly to seal.
Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 160° and juices run clear, 5-7 minutes on each side.
Place buns, cut side down, on grill until toasted, 1-2 minutes. Serve burgers on buns with onions and, if desired, mixed greens.
