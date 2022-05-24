Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake

6 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

SHORTCAKE:

3 cups all-purpose flour

5 tablespoons sugar, divided

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold butter, cubed

1-1/4 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

TOPPING:

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine strawberries with sugar and vanilla; mash slightly. Let stand at least 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Preheat oven to 400°. For shortcakes, whisk together flour, 4 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Add buttermilk; stir just until combined (do not overmix). Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls 2 in. apart onto an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons heavy cream; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake until golden, 18-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

For topping, beat heavy whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. To serve, cut shortcakes in half; top with strawberries and whipped cream.