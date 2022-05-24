Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake
6 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
SHORTCAKE:
3 cups all-purpose flour
5 tablespoons sugar, divided
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup cold butter, cubed
1-1/4 cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
TOPPING:
1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
tap here
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine strawberries with sugar and vanilla; mash slightly. Let stand at least 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.
Preheat oven to 400°. For shortcakes, whisk together flour, 4 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Add buttermilk; stir just until combined (do not overmix). Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls 2 in. apart onto an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with 2 tablespoons heavy cream; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake until golden, 18-20 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For topping, beat heavy whipping cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. To serve, cut shortcakes in half; top with strawberries and whipped cream.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User