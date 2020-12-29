Greek Lamb Stew

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound lamb shoulder blade chops

salt and pepper to taste

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup dry red wine

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 cup lamb stock

½ lemon, zested and juiced

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 bay leaf

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium-high heat.

Season the lamb with salt and pepper, add to the pot, and cook until deeply browned, about 5 minutes on each side.

Stir in the onions and garlic, and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Pour the wine into the pot, and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, lamb stock, lemon zest and juice, oregano, cinnamon, and bay leaf.

Bring back to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the lamb is very tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Stir in the green beans and cook until they are tender, about 20 additional minutes.

Remove the bay leaf and any bones from the stew.

Garnish stew with chopped fresh parsley.