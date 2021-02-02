Greek Pizza
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup diced onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
2 ¼ teaspoons lemon juice
1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
ground black pepper to taste
1 (14 ounce) package refrigerated pizza crust
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 large tomato, thinly sliced
⅓ cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¾ cup crumbled feta cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
If using a pizza stone, place in oven to preheat.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet; cook and stir onion and garlic until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add spinach and continue to cook and stir until all liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes.
Remove from heat and season with basil, lemon juice, oregano, and pepper.
Allow mixture to cool slightly.
Unroll pizza dough on preheated pizza stone or a large baking sheet and brush with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Spread spinach mixture over dough, leaving a small border at the edge of the pizza crust.
Top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
Press tomato slices into seasoned bread crumbs until coated; arrange tomatoes over pizza.
Spread remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese and feta cheese over tomatoes.
Bake in preheated oven until pizza crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.
