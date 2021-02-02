Greek Pizza

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup diced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 ¼ teaspoons lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

ground black pepper to taste

1 (14 ounce) package refrigerated pizza crust

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

⅓ cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¾ cup crumbled feta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

If using a pizza stone, place in oven to preheat.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet; cook and stir onion and garlic until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add spinach and continue to cook and stir until all liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove from heat and season with basil, lemon juice, oregano, and pepper.

Allow mixture to cool slightly.

Unroll pizza dough on preheated pizza stone or a large baking sheet and brush with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Spread spinach mixture over dough, leaving a small border at the edge of the pizza crust.

Top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

Press tomato slices into seasoned bread crumbs until coated; arrange tomatoes over pizza.

Spread remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese and feta cheese over tomatoes.

Bake in preheated oven until pizza crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.