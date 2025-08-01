Greek Salad
- 2 large English cucumbers
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- ¼ red onion
- ½ red bell pepper
- ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives
- ½ cup pitted green olives
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar, or to taste
- ⅓ cup olive oil, or to taste
- 1 (4 ounce) package feta cheese, diced, divided
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano, or to taste
- Peel off a few strips of cucumber skin using a channel knife, creating a striped pattern. Cut cucumbers in half crosswise. Cut each half into quarters before cutting into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices. Place into a colander; toss with some kosher salt and let sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut cherry tomatoes in half. Rinse cucumbers; drain thoroughly for 10 to 15 minutes more.
- While cucumbers are draining, slice onion thinly. Cut bell pepper into strips. Turn knife diagonally and cut strips into diamond-shaped pieces. Slice Kalamata and green olives.
- Combine cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, olives, and 2 tablespoons oregano in a bowl. Season with salt, black pepper, and cayenne. Sprinkle in vinegar and toss thoroughly. Drizzle in olive oil. Add about 2/3 of the feta cheese and toss again. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes.
- Give the salad another mix. Taste and season as desired. Scatter remaining feta cheese on top and garnish with remaining oregano.
